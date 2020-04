VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg firefighters responded to a flash flood rescue on Sunday. It happened near Sky Farm Avenue.

According to firefighters, a person drove their vehicle in a low lying area. Their vehicle was submerged in about two feet of water.

Crews are working to get the person out of the vehicle. Vicksburg will be under a flash flood warning until 6:15 p.m.