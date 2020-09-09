Vicksburg Forest Products to add 60 full-time jobs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced that Vicksburg Forest Products will expand its operations. The expansion will allow the company to create 60 full-time jobs and welcome $40 million in corporate investments.

The company purchased the former Anderson Tully sawmill in 2018. It underwent a transformation and is currently producing 75 million board feet of Southern Yellow Pine lumber annually. After the planned expansion, leaders with Vicksburg Forest Products said it would be capable of producing 180 million board feet per year.

“We look forward to working with the local economic community and the State of Mississippi to support further investment in our facility and the surrounding area,” said Billy Van Devender, Manager, VFP. “We are excited about the long-term prospects of our Vicksburg operations.”



“With nearly 20 million acres of forestland in Mississippi, our state is positioned for continued growth in the agribusiness sector, as evidenced by Vicksburg Forest Products’ significant expansion just over two years after opening its doors in Vicksburg,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I appreciate the leadership at Vicksburg Forest Products for its commitment to doing business in Warren County and building stronger communities through job creation.”



Mayor George Flaggs added, “We are proud to see Vicksburg Forest Products expanding and creating new jobs in our community. I believe it’s worth noting that the company’s willingness to make such an important investment in Vicksburg is a testament to the pro-business environment of our City. COVID-19 has created trying times for many in our community, and these 60 jobs will be a blessing for 60 families that can get back to normal through the dignity of work.”

According to the mayor’s office, the City of Vicksburg will support the project with infrastructure improvements including drainage and rail expansions on the site through grants provided to the city by the Mississippi Development Authority.

Construction is expected to begin in October 2020, and it is expected to be completed in Summer 2021.

