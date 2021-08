VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A student of Vicksburg High School was found in possession of a 9mm handgun, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

A school official found the weapon after the student went to grab his backpack after an argument with another student. That’s according to a report filed with the Vicksburg Police Department.

No names have been released at this time due to the involved parties being juveniles. The student has since been referred to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.