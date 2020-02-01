Vicksburg increases payment to Issaquena regional jail

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is increasing the amount it pays to keep inmates in a jail in another location.

Vicksburg had been paying $28 per inmate, per day, to the Issaquena County Regional Correctional Facility. Under a contract the city approved Jan. 23, the new price is $35 per inmate, per day, the Vicksburg Post reported.

Vicksburg houses people charged with misdemeanor offenses or awaiting initial court appearances on felony charges at the Issaquena facility and at the Madison County Jail in Canton. The city does that because there’s no room at the local jail in Warren County.

A proposed new Warren County Jail is expected to have sufficient room to house city inmates once it opens.

Vicksburg pays Madison County $45 per inmate, per day.

At one point in December, Issaquena county supervisors voted to close the regional jail, which can hold 300 inmates. Supervisors said it was a financial burden. State corrections officials persuaded supervisors to keep the facility open.

