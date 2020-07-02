Vicksburg Lady Luck Casino under new ownership

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. purchased the operations and real estate of Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, and

Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi, from Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

“This transaction continues our focus on creating long-term shareholder value as we strive to develop or acquire assets which we believe will prove accretive to our earnings,” said George Papanier, President and CEO of TRWH.

“These properties expand our geographic footprint with assets into very attractive markets. In particular, in Kansas City, where the property lies within an area near downtown that has been targeted by local officials for development, we feel there is opportunity for capital investment in the property. We also see significant opportunities to create cross marketing connections for customers at multiple Twin River locations nationwide” said Papanier.

Paul Avery, vice president and general manager at Lady Luck Casino will continue on in his role at Casino Vicksburg.

