Vicksburg leaders declare emergency to repair sinkhole at wastewater treatment plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen declared an emergency to repair a broken 15-inch sewer line that’s causing a sinkhole at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, located on Rifle Range Road.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the line is a terra cotta sewer line that was on the property when the plant was built in the 1970s.

The line was replaced with another line, according to Norman. He said the hole was created after the line broke and sucked in the surrounding earth. Norman stated the line will be filled in to fix the issue.

Leaders said the emergency declaration will allow the city to hire a contractor to fix the problem. The Board approved the hiring of Mitchell Construction Co.