Vicksburg leaders discuss police officer’s conduct after videotaped arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs called for Eddie Colberts’ actions indefensible and stated situations like this are not tolerated.

Mayor Flaggs said Officer Colbert was remorseful about how he behaved during the arrest of John Dolley.

Dolley was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

According to police, Dolley had been asked several times to leave the area by the five officers who responded to the call.

Mayor Flaggs said after reviewing the tapes and evidence from that night that he along with the Board of Aldermen and Police Chief Penny Jones, it was decided to suspend Officer Colbert for 15 days without pay and hand down a 45-day probation.

“I wanted him fired. I came up with the determination to terminate him but I looked at the totality of all the video footage, when I looked at the surrounding of everything that happened I couldn’t in good conscience just fire him or terminate him a 20 year officer but I had to do some discipline because he was absolutely, emphatically wrong,” said Mayor Flaggs.

Mayor Flagss also ordered for Officer Colbert to complete an anger management course before returning on the job.

The other officers involved will also be suspended for a day as well for not wearing their body cameras. Mayor Flaggs said he is pushing for a future policy change that will lead to a five-day suspension for any officer caught not properly using their body cameras.