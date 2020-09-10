Vicksburg leaders reinstate juvenile curfew after recent spike in crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg reinstated a juvenile curfew effective immediately in response to a recent spike in crime.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision comes after multiple juvenile-related crimes, including one murder. The curfew, which was also in place during part of the city’s COVID-19 civil emergency order, will be from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day.

City leaders said this does not mean youth 17 and younger cannot be out during these times. Some exceptions include youth that are accompanied by an adult and those participating in high school activities or organized youth sports.

The curfew is connected to the city’s civil emergency order, which expires on October 5, 2020. It supersedes the city’s ongoing juvenile curfew on school nights, which is set for 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

