Vicksburg leaders to approve new budget Sept. 15

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. introduced a proposed $33.1 million fiscal 2022 general fund budget, which features five-percent raises for police and firefighters, three-percent raises for the city’s non-civil service employees, the mayor and aldermen and no tax increase.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the minimum wage for city public works employees would be raised from $8.50 to $9 an hour, and the starting pay for rookie police officers would be raised from $14.15 an hour to $16.14 an hour.

Flaggs said the board will approve the budget on September 15, which is the state-mandated deadline.