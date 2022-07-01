JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is facing several charges after loading ammunition in his gun while curbside at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan, 22-year-old Zachary Carden was arrested on Thursday, June 30 for taking his pistol out of a previously checked luggage bag and loading rounds in it while at Boston Logan Airport.

Troopers responded to the airport after receiving multiple 911 calls from travelers.

Lieutenant Paul Sullivan said the Vicksburg man did not have any intention, just chose a very poor time to check on his firearm. He is licensed in a state with non-reciprocal LTC laws and was going to drive to Maine.

The 22-year-old was charged with possession of firearm without FID card, possession of ammunition without FID card and disturbing the peace.