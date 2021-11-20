Vicksburg man arrested for murdering wife at Riverwalk Casino

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is in custody after shooting and killing his wife at Riverwalk Casino on Saturday morning.

Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s husband, Cedrick L. Hubbard, 26, was taken into custody in Clinton just before 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

Hubbard will be held without bond until he makes his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories