VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man on one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Officers reportedly found 15 grams of crack cocaine in the possession of Philip Carson on Friday, January 3. They also seized $1,167.00.

Carson appeared in court on Monday, January 6. A judge set his bond at $75,000.