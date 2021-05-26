Vicksburg man arrested on kidnapping, possession charges

James Craft II (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Vicksburg police arrested 20-year-old James Craft II at the Hayes Street Apartments on charges for kidnapping and felony possession of marijuana.

Police said Craft kidnapped his girlfriend on Oak Street and took her to a location on Hayes Street. When police later searched Craft’s vehicle, they found 100 grams of marijuana.

Craft appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday before Judge Angela Carpenter where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on an $85,000 bond.

