Vicksburg man charged with child exploitation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been arrested and charged with child exploitation.
Maurice Townsend, 53, was taken into custody at his home by Vicksburg police on Thursday, September 24.
His bond was set at $100,000 by Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter.
