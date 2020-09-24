Vicksburg man charged with child exploitation

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been arrested and charged with child exploitation.

Maurice Townsend, 53, was taken into custody at his home by Vicksburg police on Thursday, September 24.

His bond was set at $100,000 by Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories