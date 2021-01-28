Vicksburg man charged with murder, girlfriend arrested for hindering prosecution

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man and woman had their initial court appearance on Thursday, January 28 following their arrests in connection to a homicide.

James Earl Winters, 29, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Angela Carpenter set Winters’ bond at $2,000,000 and ordered him bound to the Warren County Grand Jury. Winters also has a hold on him from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Ollie Callisa Wells, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, January 27 on a felony charge of hindering prosecution for her role in helping Winters avoid arrest. Wells is awaiting trial on a $200,000 bond.