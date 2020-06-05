Vicksburg man killed in crash on MS 465

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a man died in a crash in Warren County.

The accident happened just after 12:00 a.m. on MS 465 at Eagle Lake Shore Drive. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Soul was traveling southbound when it left the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 29-year-old Dakota Nevels of Vicksburg, was ejected from the vehicle, and he died at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to MHP, speed is considered to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports have also been requested.