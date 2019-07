A Mississippi man running governor is making political strides as he hits the highway across the state, in order to meet people, stopping in small towns and big ones- sharing his plans for progress of the state and restoring old-fashioned values.

House Representative Robert Foster isn’t afraid to take on controversy and questions, addressing things like the Delta tragedy, saying the government didn’t do enough for the people who are still forced out of their homes. He is welcoming other top concerns of Mississippians, head-on, like a failing education system, an imperative right to own guns, no more state income tax, and even the ideals surrounding the state flag.