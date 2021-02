VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to locate 38-year-old Dennis Dewayne Hall. He is wanted for several Auto Thefts, Grand Larceny, Residential Burglary, and Business Burglary.

According to authorities, his last known address is 153 Pittman Road in Vicksburg.

Dennis Dewayne Hall, 38

If you have information on the whereabouts of Hall, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).