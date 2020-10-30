Vicksburg mayor announces new COVID-19 guidelines for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Friday that the Civil Emergency for the city has been extended from November 2 at 8:00 a.m. until December 2 at 8:00 a.m.

The following guidelines are in place for the city.

RETAIL BUSINESSES

Face Coverings are still required in the City of Vicksburg inside all retail businesses, including grocery stores, building supply stores, cigar shops, convenience stores, liquor stores and any other store that sells items to the public. However, maximum capacity may go back to 100% as long as strict social distancing, 6 feet separation, can be ensured between persons who are not in the same household.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Face coverings are still required of employees and customers while not eating or drinking. Maximum capacity may go back to 100 % as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between tables and parties/groups. Limit of 10 to a table. Places that sell alcohol or allow consumption of alcohol on the premises must stop serving, selling or consuming by 11:00 p.m. and close the business by midnight.

SALONS, BARBER SHOPS, SPAS, MASSAGE PARLORS, TATTOO PARLORS, PERSONAL GROOMING OR PET GROOMERS

Face coverings are still required of employees and customers. Maximum capacity may go back to 100% as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between customers.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS

Face coverings are still required and must not exceed 75% capacity. Must clean and disinfect high contact equipment and areas frequently. Hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits.

MOVIE THEATERS & AUDITORIUMS

Face coverings are still required and must not exceed 75% capacity. Must clean and disinfect high contact equipment and areas frequently. Hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits.

DANCE STUDIOS, LIBRARIES & MUSEUMS, INDOOR RECREATION & PLACES OF AMUSEMENT, OUTDOOR RECREATION & PLACES OF AMUSEMENT

Face coverings are still required indoors and may go back to 100% maximum capacity as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between persons not in the same household.

RECEPTION HALLS AND CONFERENCE CENTERS

Face coverings are still required and may go back to 100% maximum capacity as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between persons not in the same household. For seated dinners only, there shall be at least six (6) feet between tables and a maximum at ten (10) persons at each table.

IN GENERAL

Face Coverings are still required in all businesses, except manufacturing businesses. Exceptions to the face covering requirement:

A. Any individual who will not come in contact with any other individual and can maintain social distancing (6 feet apart);

B. Any child under 8, but strongly encouraged for ages 2-7;

C. Any individual with a medical condition that prevents wearing a face covering;

D. Any individual who is consuming food or drinks;

E. Any individual seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired;

F. Any individual giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience; and

G. . Any individual temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes.

GROUP GATHERINGS

All persons in public or private social gatherings/activities shall maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet apart between individuals not in the same household. If indoors, a face covering is required if persons are not able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet separation.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES

Places of worship are encouraged to follow the Safe Worship Guidelines adopted on May 20, 2020. Face coverings are encouraged. Worshipers shall maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet apart between individuals not in the same household.

FUNERALS

Funerals are encouraged to be grave side. May be held at Church or Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. or at the City Auditorium at 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. All persons shall maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet apart between individuals not in the same household. Upon proof of death due to COVID-19, the cost for the City Auditorium for the funeral shall be one-half of the regular auditorium fee.

JUVENILE CURFEW

The curfew for juveniles 17 and under will remain in place with the exceptions of traveling to or from work, being with a parent or guardian, traveling to or from a legitimate school function or organized youth sport activity.

SPECIAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TASK FORCE

The special law enforcement task force will remain in place on Thursdays through Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

BUSINESS SCREENING AND CLEANING

Businesses shall continue to screen employees and customers and disinfect high contact areas.

