VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced the creation of a Youth Violence Prevention Committee. This comes after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Vicksburg.

Flaggs said 10 members have been appointed to the committee, which will be tasked with making recommendations of the safety and well-being of youth in the city. The members include:

Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Chief (Chairwoman of the committee)

Felicia Kent, Champions-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project

Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg – Human Resources

Cedric Magee – Vicksburg Warren School District

Cindy McCarley – Good Shepherd Vicksburg

Rachel Hardy – Warren County Youth Court

Carla Sullivan-Sanders – Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center

Dexter Jones – Warren County

Joe Johnson – Central Mississippi Prevention Services

General Bryant – Travelers Rest Christian Academy

The committee will create a comprehensive strategy to combat juvenile violence by using a multi-prong approach of education, prevention, intervention, parental coaching, family counseling, and other relevant factors.

The committee will also create a Youth Program comprised of juveniles recommended by the Warren County Youth Court, Vicksburg Warren School District, Vicksburg Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff Department.

“This is the first step in taking care of the future of Vicksburg. We intend to focus on the mental, psychological, and behavioral safety and well-being of the children in the City of Vicksburg. This Committee is dedicated to that common goal,” Flaggs stated.

The committee will hold their first meeting on Monday, February 6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Robert M. Walker Board Room.