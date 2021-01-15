Vicksburg mayor extends COVID-19 Civil Emergency order

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced on Friday that the city’s COVID-19 Civil Emergency Order has been extended through February 16, 2021.

The new restrictions in effect are as follows:

Face coverings must be worn inside retail businesses with a maximum capacity at 100 percent as long as strict social distancing is enforced.

Restaurants and bars must require employees and customers to wear face masks. They can also operate in full capacity with a limit of ten guests per table.

Places that sell alcohol or allow consumption of alcohol on the premises must stop serving, selling or consuming by 11:00 p.m. and close the business by midnight. Businesses that sell alcohol on its premises must also check the temperature of every employee and guest prior to entrance. If a person’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees, the individual must not be allowed to enter.

Salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, personal grooming or pet groomer shops may function at full capacity with social distancing enforced. Masks must be worn by employees and customers.

Gyms and Fitness Centers are still required and must not exceed 75 percent capacity. All areas inside must be cleaned and disinfected properly and frequently. Hand sanitizer must be available at all entrances and exits.

Facial coverings and strict social distancing measures are required in movie theatres and auditoriums. High contact equipment must also be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly and frequently.

Dance studios, libraries and museums and indoor and outdoor recreation places may operate at 100 percent capacity with social distance enforced.

Reception halls and conference centers may have 100 percent maximum capacity. For seated dinners only, there should be at least six feet between tables and a maximum of 10 persons at each table.

Group gatherings are allowed as long as social distancing measures are followed. If the event is more than 20 people, the host or other designated responsible person must check temperatures. If a person is higher than 100.4 degrees, the person must not be allowed to gather. Examples of a social gather are a private party, house party, wedding, wedding reception, wedding or baby shower, sporting event, funeral, worship service or other social events. The host or designated responsible person must also keep a list of people attending the gathering and contact information for contact tracing if needed.

Places of worship are encouraged to continue to follow the Safe Worship Guidelines adopted on May 20, 2020.

Funerals are encouraged to be grave side. All persons should maintain social distancing at a minimum of six feet. Upon proof of death due to COVID-19, the cost for the City Auditorium for the funeral should be one-half of the regular auditorium fee.

The curfew for juveniles 17 and under will remain in place with the exceptions of traveling to or from a school function or organized youth sport activity.

Businesses must continue to screen employees and customers and disinfect high contact areas.