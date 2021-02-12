Vicksburg mayor extends COVID-19 guidelines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs will host a COVID-19 Question and Answer session Friday morning. The session will be streamed on Facebook Live beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Flaggs has also extended COVID-19 restrictions and set new guidelines that will go into effect Monday, February 15 through Thursday, April 1.

The updated guidelines are as follows:

Retail Business: Face Coverings are still required in the City of Vicksburg inside all retail businesses, including grocery stores, building supply stores, convenience stores, cigar shops, liquor stores, and any other store that sells items to the public.



Restaurant and Bars: Face coverings are still required of employees and customers while not eating or drinking. Maximum capacity may be 100 % as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between tables and parties/groups. Limit of 10 to a table. Places that sell alcohol or allow consumption of alcohol on the premises must stop serving, selling or consuming by 11:00 pm and close the business by midnight. Businesses that sell alcohol for consumption on its premises or businesses that allow

consumption of alcohol on its premises must check the temperature of every employee and patron prior to entrance.



Salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, personal or pet grooming: Face coverings still required of employees and customers at salons, barber shops, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, personal or pet grooming. Maximum capacity may be 100% as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between customers.



Gyms and Fitness: Face coverings are still required and must not exceed 75% capacity. Must clean and disinfect high contact equipment and areas frequently.



Movie Theaters and Auditoriums: Face coverings are still required and strict social distancing shall be maintained. Must clean and disinfect high contact equipment and areas frequently



Dance Studios, Libraries and Museums, Indoor Recreation and Places of Amusement, Outdoor and Places of Amusement: Face coverings are still required and may have 100% maximum capacity as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between persons not in the same household



Reception Hall and Conference: Face coverings are still required and may have 100% maximum capacity as long as strict social distancing can be maintained between persons not in the same household. For seated dinners only, there shall be at least six (6) feet between tables and a maximum at ten (10) persons at each table.



Religious Services: Places of Worship are encouraged to follow the Safe Worship Guidelines adopted on May 20, 2020. Face coverings are encouraged. Worshippers shall maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet apart between individuals not in the same household.



Funerals: Funerals are encouraged to be grave side. May be held at Church or Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. or at the City Auditorium at 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. All persons shall maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6-feet apart between individuals not in the same household. Upon proof of death due to COVID-19, the cost for the City Auditorium for the funeral shall be one-half of the regular auditorium fee.



Juvenile curfew: The curfew for juveniles 17 and under will remain in place, from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., with the exceptions of traveling to or from work, being with a parent or guardian, traveling to or from a legitimate school function or organized youth sport activity.

