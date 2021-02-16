Vicksburg mayor extends curfew due to winter weather

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced he extended the city’s current curfew to Wednesday, February 17, at 12:00 p.m. The mayor initially issued the curfew on Monday due to the severe winter weather.

“Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention. The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Please stay home and stay safe,” said Flaggs.