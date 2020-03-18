1  of  2
Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs, Jr. declares civil emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted Mayor George Flaggs’ civil emergency declaration recommendation during a special-called board meeting.

The requirements proposed by the mayor are designed to supplement the federal and state guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This civil emergency declaration will limit the hours worked by non-essential city employees and allow us to use money from our $3 million reserve fund to respond to the needs of our community,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. “Although we haven’t had any confirmed cases here in Vicksburg or Warren County up to this point, we’re continuing to be proactive and limiting the potential spread of this virus in every way possible.”

