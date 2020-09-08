Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs comments on murder of 14 year old

Intersection of Bowmare Ave. and Drummond St. near where Cessna was shot (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WTJV) — A violent couple of days in Vicksburg … but justice has been served across the board.

Mayor George Flaggs described it as “just another senseless act of violence.”

Moments before midnight on September 7, Kieyln Cessna’s life was taken at just 14 years old.

Police said Cessna was shot on the 1200th block of Bowmar Avenue, that’s between Drummond and Yerger Streets. They said he then died at the scene.

“I got the call last night at about 12 o’clock that this incident had happened,” Flaggs said. “I think the police department is on top of it.”

Mayor Flaggs is right. VPD identified, arrested and tried and charged the shooter not 18 hours later.

17 year old Kevin Dulaney turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and he has a seven figure bond: $1 million.

Mayor Flaggs offered his deepest sympathies to Cessna’s loved ones.