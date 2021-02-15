Vicksburg mayor imposes 24-hour curfew on city due to winter weather

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Monday that he will impose a 24-hour curfew for the city due to the winter storm. The curfew goes into effect at 12:00 p.m.

Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention. The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Mayor George Flaggs Jr., City of Vicksburg

The mayor also announced City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, due to the winter weather conditions. A determination regarding City Hall reopening and employees returning to work on Wednesday will be made on Wednesday at 4:00 a.m.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. is now tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

Warren County EMA Director John Elfer said drivers throughout the county should stay off the roads.

