Vicksburg mayor orders new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. signed a new proclamation to help stop the spread of the coronavirus during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Face coverings required in public spaces, both indoors and outdoors, if social distancing (6 feet apart) isn’t possible. Exceptions to the face-covering requirements. Face coverings do not apply to the following: Any individual who will not come in contact with any other individual (outside of their immediate household members) or who will be able to maintain strict social distancing of six (6) feet apart from any other individual (outside of immediate household)

Any child under the age of eight; however, all children between the ages of two (2) and Seven (7) years old are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.

Any individual with a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face-covering

Any individual who is consuming food or drinks

Any individual seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired

Any individual giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Any individual temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes. Upon returning from the Thanksgiving Holiday on Monday, November 30, 2020, all Vicksburg City Government employees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature. This will be mandatory for all employees. This Proclamation is supplemental to the Proclamation currently in effect. All other matters in the Proclamation issued effective November 2, 2020, through December 3, 2020, remain in full force and effect.

For the full proclamation, click here.

