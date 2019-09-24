Vicksburg mayor postpones crime town hall meeting

Mayor George Flaggs has postponed a town hall meeting with the focus of crime in the city.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor George Flaggs has postponed a town hall meeting with the focus of crime in the city.

The meeting would have come on the heels of a violent weekend in Vicksburg. One man was killed Saturday morning. Two teens were shot on early Sunday. No charges have been filed in either case.

The mayor says the reason for the postponing is due to one officer falling ill, and another needing to attend a training.

Officers were scheduled to speak with community members about their concerns Tuesday, September 24th. The meeting was to begin at 6:00 p.m., at the Robert M. Walker Building Board Room.

Mayor Flaggs says he plans to announce a new meeting date and time.