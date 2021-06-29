Vicksburg mayor recommends first woman to lead police department

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced he has recommended Deputy Chief Penny Jones to serve as the incoming chief of the Vicksburg Police Department.

“Deputy Chief Jones is a dedicated and accomplished law enforcement officer with over two decades of extensive experience in public safety,” Flaggs said. “She holds Master’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Criminal Justice and is nearing the completion of a Master’s Degree in Workforce Education. I believe Penny to be a qualified and driven individual with the experience necessary to make our police department the best that it can be.”

If confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Jones will be the first female in the department’s history to serve as chief. A vote is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. in the Robert M. Walker Building Board Room.

Jones has worked with the Vicksburg Police Department since 1999 and has served as a deputy chief, patrol commander, domestic violence officer, senior patrol officer, narcotics officer, and criminal and crime scene investigator.