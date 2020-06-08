Vicksburg mayor responds to fire chief’s controversial comments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. responded to the recent controversial comments made by Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Dancyzk on social media.

In a Facebook thread about the protests and riots going on in parts of the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Dancyzk wrote, “I got 40 round magazines and (2) AR’s.” He also commented, “Protect your families from criminals.”

It appears Dancyzk’s comments have been deleted from the post.

When asked about the fire chief’s comments, Mayor Flaggs said, “At this point while it’s under investigation, I advised the chief to not speak, and I encouraged him not to say nothing. But at the end of us determining what is the correct action, I think, as anybody else, that we’ll speak. I won’t limit that, but I’m just trying to make sure now that we’re getting all the information before we allow him to go forward on anything.”

12 News reached out to Chief Dancyzk for a statement. He said he had no comment.