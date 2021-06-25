Vicksburg mayor says next police chief will ‘likely’ be a woman

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – With the search for a new police chief underway, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., discussed who he’s considering on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reported the mayor is considering choosing a chief between two women and a man.

Current police chief Milton Moore announced last week that Flaggs decided he would not be reappointed as police chief of the city. The mayor declined to comment on the issue at the time.

According to the mayor, all board appointments will be made through a resolution to the board on July 6, 2021.

“I think it’s a woman’s time to lead this city in public safety,” said Flaggs. “It’s never happened in Vicksburg I’m looking to make history, while I’m living.”