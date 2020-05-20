Breaking News
Vicksburg mayor sets guidelines for in-person worship service

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- In a press briefing held Wednesday via Facebook Live, Mayor George Flaggs announced guidelines for in-person worship services and religious activities.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the state reopens, Flaggs recommended the following safety precautions and rules for churches in Vicksburg.

  • Clean and sanitize entire facility
  • Place santizer and masks at entry and exit points.
  • Implement social distancing guidelines.
  • Avoid collection plates
  • Avoid using printed bullentines
  • Minimize contact with door handles.
  • Food or drink tables should be closed
  • If you are sick, stay home.
  • Post signs to remind people to practice social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene.
  • Mayor George Flaggs’ proclamation regarding guidelines for safe worship
