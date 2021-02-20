Vicksburg mayor temporarily restricts water usage to restore pressure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs is shutting down all car wash businesses and residential car washing within the city for the next 24-hours to restore water service.

He is also urging neighbors who have running water not to use it until the water pressure is fully restored for everyone.

“If all Vicksburg residents who currently have water service will voluntarily stop using water until today at 2 p.m., we believe we can get nearly everyone’s water service and pressure restored by this evening,” said Mayor Flaggs.