Vicksburg mayor to temporarily lift curfew for those in need of food, medicine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced he will temporarily left the city’s curfew at 12:00 p.m. due to a number of citizens in need of food and medicine.

The mayor said the curfew will then be reinstated for the next two days from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 19.

“When traveling for essential items, I want to encourage everyone to please be as safe as possible as streets are extremely dangerous due to build ups of ice and snow. Nearly every street is impassible for any vehicle that is not equipped with all-wheel drive. Please be safe, and please stay home if you can,” said Flaggs.