Vicksburg mayor wants Kimble to head homicide-gang unit

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen approved the mayor’s plan for a homicide-gang unit in the Vicksburg Police Department. The unit would help crack down on violent crime in the city, the Vicksburg Post reported.

Flaggs initially announced his plans for the unit in May. It would be lead by deputy police chief. Around the time of the May meeting, the mayor indicated he would hire Troy Kimble in the position.

Kimble is a former Vicksburg police officer. He is the current chief investigator for the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Central District constable. Kimble was a Vicksburg mayoral candidate at the time of Flaggs’ announcement.

On Thursday, Flaggs said he would offer the position to Kimble again. He plans to meet with Kimble on Sunday, June 13. According to the Vicksburg Post, Kimble declined to comment until he spoke with the mayor.

Flaggs said a deputy chief over the special unit will not be named until the administrations first meeting on July 6, 2021.

Kimble lost the mayoral race to Flaggs on Tuesday, June 8.