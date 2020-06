VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park Clay Street entrance will be closed to vehicles from 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The closure is to allow contractors to stripe the visitor center parking lot.

Pedestrians may still enter the park on foot to take part in physical activity, but they are advised to stay away from the painting operation and freshly painted areas.