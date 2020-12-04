VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Vicksburg National Military Park is looking for a new superintendent.
The Vicksburg Post reports Bill Justice, who has served in the post since July 2015, officially retired Thursday.
Justice told the newspaper he’s put in 42 years with the park service but now it’s time to spend more time with his wife and friends.
He also wants to explore the music and culture of Mississippi.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trooper-shooting suspect killed in NY shootout with US marshals
- Vicksburg National Military Park in search of new superintendent after Bill Justice retires
- Biden says Trump should attend inauguration to demonstrate commitment to peaceful transfer of power
- Judge grants change of venue request from attorney of Marquis Flowers, no trial date set
- Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel, data shows