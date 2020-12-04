Vicksburg National Military Park in search of new superintendent after Bill Justice retires

Tourists swarm over the entrance of the Vicksburg National Military Park in Vicksburg, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2014. The National Park Service has been directed to close all memorials, and non-essential staff has been directed to go home. The tourists were limited to seeing a few canon and a small number of monuments at the […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Vicksburg National Military Park is looking for a new superintendent.

The Vicksburg Post reports Bill Justice, who has served in the post since July 2015, officially retired Thursday.

Justice told the newspaper he’s put in 42 years with the park service but now it’s time to spend more time with his wife and friends.

He also wants to explore the music and culture of Mississippi.

