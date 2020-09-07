Vicksburg National Military Park to begin bridge maintenance work Tuesday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Contractors will begin work on bridges in the Vicksburg National Military Park on Tuesday, according to the Vicksburg Post.

The maintenance work includes correcting problems caused by erosion and vegetation. The bridges that will be repaired include the Memorial Arch Bridge, Jackson Road East Bridge and Thayer’s Approach Bridge, all on Union Avenue; Mint Springs Bayou Bridge, on the park’s connecting avenue; Jackson Road West Bridge, Confederate Avenue; and Hovey’s Approach Bridges, South Loop.

According to the newspaper, the work is expected to take four to six weeks. Park visitors can expect some delays on the tour road, which will remain open during the repairs.

