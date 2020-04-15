Vicksburg National Park requests public compliance to support COVID-19

Tourists swarm over the entrance of the Vicksburg National Military Park in Vicksburg, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2014. The National Park Service has been directed to close all memorials, and non-essential staff has been directed to go home. The tourists were limited to seeing a few canon and a small number of monuments at the […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg National Park is reminding visitors to recreate safely and responsibly while on the grounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Park staff expressed concerns that visitors are not adhering to restriction from local, state, and national health officials.

“We are pleased that Governor Reeves’ Executive Order allowed the park to remain open to our visitors as a walking trail” Superintendent Bill Justice said. “The executive order also requires people who are outdoors to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. We are asking the public to voluntarily comply with the Governor’s order.”

Park staff suggest visiting the park at traditionally less busy times of the day, following signage, and continue to following the Center of Disease Control’ guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 including staying home if you are sick or not feeling well, using the required social distancing techniques, and covering coughs and sneezes.