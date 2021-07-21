Vicksburg nearly halfway completed with sewer repairs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The sewer repairs for the City of Vicksburg are nearing the midway mark of the completion process, according to the Vicksburg Post.

The newspaper reported the city was released from a consent decree to fix and upgrade the sewer system in March 2019. Public Works Director Van Norman said the work on the city’s 114-year-old sewer system is going well.

“We’re approaching midway, if we’re not already there. But we have to keep working because one of these days the Environment Protection Agency going to show up and inspect the process,” said Norman.

The board in 2015 hired Allen and Hoshall Engineers to prepare the engineering for assessing and mapping the sewer lines and hired Suncoast Infrastructure to map and assess the system. Once a part of the system assessment is completed, a contractor will be hired to make repairs.