Vicksburg Nurse in New York to Fight Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Kelli Hicks has worked in the Healthcare field as a ICU nurse for nine years. She says that she is a firm believer in helping others and with New York being in the biggest need, it was a easy decision.
“I just wanted to be able to help not only the people who are affected by Covid but my fellow healthcare workers who are getting hammered day in and day out” said Hicks.
Hicks has been in New York for 21 days and at the time she doesn’t know how long she will stay. Going from The Magnolia State to The Big Apple she says that there isn’t much of a difference as it relates to the virus. She describes it as life never stopped as people continue to work and go on live everyday life.