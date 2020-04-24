Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Vicksburg Nurse in New York to Fight Covid-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Kelli Hicks has worked in the Healthcare field as a ICU nurse for nine years. She says that she is a firm believer in helping others and with New York being in the biggest need, it was a easy decision.

 “I just wanted to be able to help not only the people who are affected by Covid but my fellow healthcare workers who are getting hammered day in and day out” said Hicks.

Hicks has been in New York for 21 days and at the time she doesn’t know how long she will stay. Going from The Magnolia State to The Big Apple she says that there isn’t much of a difference as it relates to the virus. She describes it as life never stopped as people continue to work and go on live everyday life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories