Vicksburg officer saves woman’s life

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- An officer is being called a hero after he jumped into action to save a woman’s life on Friday.

Officer Matther Barnes has been with the Vicksburg Police Department for almost five years and he said what happened Friday night is something he was not expecting.

“We had a call about an erratic driver. The driver was seen swerving all over the roadway.”

Minutes later, Vicksburg police received another call about the same woman passed out at the intersection of Clay and Cherry Street which ended up being the result of a medical emergency.

“I was the first officer on scene and the car was actually rolling at this point in time.”

Officer Barnes jumped into action trying to get the woman out of the car and put the car in park.

He said had it not been for the help of others in this situation, they may not have gotten the woman out.

“Another citizen who helped me, and thank God she was there, she went to her car and got a hammer. She gave me the hammer and the other bystanders held the vehicle from moving. I was able to break the back window of her vehicle and reach in to unlock the door, then i jumped inside the vehicle and threw it in park, and we were able to get her out.”

Officer Barnes said the selflessness of others in this situation is something he won’t forget.

“It’s awesome to see right now especially with the times that’s going on to know that people are willing to jump into action and risk themselves to help somebody else like that because anything else could have happened in that situation.”

Officer Barnes is working to get in contact with the woman and said he is glad to protect and serve the people of Vicksburg.

