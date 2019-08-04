Vicksburg officials give flood update on instruments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Back in March, reports of high water conditions forced Vicksburg district technicians to move the land side gage of the steele bayou control structure to the top of the structure’s gates to prevent the instrument from being submerged.

Within the last week, increased flows through the structure resulted in a draw down effect in front of the structure’s gates, which led to artificially low readings on the instrument.

On Friday, district engineers repositioned the gage to another part of the structure to take more accurate readings and made adjustments to the readings.

Once levels drop below 90 feet, we’re told district technicians will move the gage back to the wing wall of the control structure where the instrument is normally mounted.