Vicksburg Outlets Mall up for sale

The Outlets of Vicksburg Mall has been around for almost thirty years bringing millions of dollars in revenue… but not anymore. The mall is now for sale.

The location was a staple for shoppers since its opening in 1995. Leaders in Vicksburg says there’s a transition in ownership. The property owners filed a form of bankruptcy and the courts are trying to figure the situation out.

Mayor George Flaggs hopes they can revitalize the area and help access to the mall by building a new road to the location.

Reports say the area up for sale has a pricetag of a little more than $4-million.