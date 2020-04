VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department said a 15-year-old is in custody for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in the back of the head.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Demby Drive.

Investigators said the 16-year-old was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. There’s no word on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.