Vicksburg police arrest man after chase into Claiborne County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Chicago man after a chase ended in a crash in Claiborne County. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

Officers responded to the Circle K store on Highway 61 South for a reported domestic violence incident. They said Bonjara O’Quin fled south on Highway 61 in a rented 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The chase entered Claiborne County, where the Nissan wrecked as it attempted to turn off of the highway and onto a side road. Police said O’Quin suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released from Merit Health River Region.

O’Quin was charged with domestic violence and felony elude.

Troopers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and deputies of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the apprehension.

