Vicksburg police arrest man for being out after curfew & cocaine possession

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a man after a chase and for being in possession of cocaine.

Investigators said 27-year-old Ruben Williams of Vicksburg was stopped early Friday morning for being out after curfew. Vicksburg leaders issued to curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police found Williams to be in possession of cocaine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, false information to a police officer, driving with an expired license and curfew violation.

Williams appeared in court on Friday. His bond was set at $5,000.

