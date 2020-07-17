Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Vicksburg police arrest man for rape and kidnapping

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICSKBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man for rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Darrell Hill, 41, was taken into custody on Friday, July 17. Police said the charges against him stemmed from a sexual assault that happened on Tuesday, July 14, near Alcorn Drive.

Hill will be held at the Issaquena County Jail without bond until he appears in court on Monday, July 20.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories