VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On November 14, the Vicksburg Police Department arrested and charged 28-year-old Carlos Maurice Harris for the murder of Jasmine Nicole Adams.

Adams was killed at her home at 314 Lake Hill Drive on August 22, 2018, around 1:45 a.m.

Harris will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, November 15.

He is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond pending his arraignment.