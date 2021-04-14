Vicksburg police find dog’s body inside wire cage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after the body of a dog was discovered floating in floodwater inside a wire cage.

Officers responded to a report of animal cruelty on Monday, April 12. The incident happened on Ford Road in the Kings Community. The exact cause of death of the dog, possibly a male pit bull, could not be determined at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982.